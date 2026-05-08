Ticket sales for UFC Baku Tournament to begin on May 15

Ticket sales for the UFC Fight Night Baku main event featuring Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev and Mexico's Manuel Torres will begin on May 15 at 10:00 a.m.

According to information provided to Report by the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, tickets will be available through iTicket.

Members of UFC Fight Club will be able to purchase tickets starting May 13 at 10:00 a.m. Those who registered in advance and expressed interest in the event will gain access to tickets one day later.

Rafael Fiziev (13-5, Baku) is currently ranked 11th in the lightweight division and aims to return to title contention with a victory on home soil.

His opponent, Manuel "Loco" Torres (17-3) from Tijuana, has won all of his UFC victories by knockout and holds a 100 percent finishing rate.