Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat

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An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov participated today in the "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026" (OGT-2026) international conference and exhibition in Ashgabat.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan, the event brought together government officials, representatives of international energy companies and experts from various countries.

Azerbaijan was represented by the delegation led by Abbasov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov, and representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Baku Steel Company.

Addressing the conference, Abbasov touched on topical issues in energy cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the exhibition and visited the stand of SOCAR, the main sponsor of the OGT-2026 international conference.