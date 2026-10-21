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    Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat

    Energy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 19:50
    Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov participated today in the "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026" (OGT-2026) international conference and exhibition in Ashgabat.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan, the event brought together government officials, representatives of international energy companies and experts from various countries.

    Azerbaijan was represented by the delegation led by Abbasov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov, and representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Baku Steel Company.

    Addressing the conference, Abbasov touched on topical issues in energy cooperation.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the exhibition and visited the stand of SOCAR, the main sponsor of the OGT-2026 international conference.

    Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijan takes part in OGT-2026 energy conference in Ashgabat

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Kamal Abbasov Turkmenistan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyəti Türkmənistanda keçirilən OGT 2026 sərgisində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан представлен на международной конференции OGT-2026 в Ашхабаде
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