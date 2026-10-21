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    Families of missing Azerbaijanis seek to make their voices heard in Europe

    Diaspora
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 18:39
    Families of missing Azerbaijanis seek to make their voices heard in Europe

    Representatives of the Garabagh Missing Families' Public Union have visited Brussels to bring the voices of missing persons' relatives and loved ones to Europe.

    Nazanin Aliyeva shared the information with Report's European bureau.

    She said her uncle and her husband, Abulfat Aliyev, fought in the Shusha area in 1993 and both went missing.

    "My uncle's remains were later found and buried. My husband, however, has been missing ever since. We still know nothing about his fate," she said.

    Aliyeva said that, despite the passage of more than 30 years, the relatives and loved ones of missing persons have not lost hope of learning the truth about their fate.

    Missing persons Azerbaijanis
    Nazənin Əliyeva: Şuşada döyüşən həyat yoldaşım 1993-cü ildə itkin düşüb
    Назенин Алиева: Мы хотим знать правду о судьбах пропавших без вести
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