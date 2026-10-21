Azerbaijan hosts second module of NATO-backed medical English course
Military
- 21 October, 2026
- 19:33
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The second module of a Medical English course is underway at the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University under NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP).
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the course involves a DEEP delegation from Bulgaria.
Participants have received detailed instruction on using medical English on the battlefield, organizing tasks properly and carrying them out, particularly without verbal communication, and saving lives in tactical combat conditions.
The course aims to enhance participants' professional knowledge and skills by studying and applying international experience. It will continue through October 24.
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