A reception marking November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – State Flag Day was held in Astana.

Report's Kazakhstan bureau informs that the event, organized by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kazakhstan, brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Azerbaijani diaspora, the public, and the media.

In his address, Azerbaijani Ambassador Alimirzamin Asgarov spoke about the historical significance of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The ambassador emphasized that the occupied territories were liberated thanks to the resolve of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the bravery of the Azerbaijani army, and the unity of the people. He recalled that Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty following localized counterterrorism measures in September 2023.

Particular attention was paid to the development of Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan relations. Asgarov noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on Victory Day.

According to the ambassador, regular meetings and reciprocal visits by the two presidents contribute to further strengthening the countries' strategic partnership and alliance.

Asgarov also discussed the extensive reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Highlighting Kazakhstan's contribution to Garabagh's restoration, he cited the construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli, which is now attended by nearly 100 children.

He noted that Kazakh students study alongside Azerbaijani students at Garabagh University in Khankandi.

Turning to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ambassador emphasized the historical significance of the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, recalling that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to welcome them.

Asgarov said that, following the lifting of restrictions, Kazakh grain became the first cargo shipped to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan. He described this as evidence that the peace agreements were being implemented in practice.

Discussing economic and technological cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the launch of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable connecting Sumgayit and Aktau. The cable is approximately 380 kilometers long and has a capacity exceeding 400 terabits per second. The project aims to strengthen digital connectivity between Asia and Europe and enhance the Middle Corridor's strategic importance.

Concluding his address, Asgarov expressed confidence that the brotherly relations between Baku and Astana would continue to develop. He congratulated his compatriots on the national holidays and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.