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    Georgian, Uzbek presidents discuss strategic partnership at COP31

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 00:28
    Georgian, Uzbek presidents discuss strategic partnership at COP31

    Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Report informs, citing the Georgian president's press service, that the leaders discussed developing the strategic partnership between their countries and key areas of cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, transport, education and culture.

    Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, attracting investment and developing tourism cooperation.

    The presidents explored opportunities to develop transport corridors through Central Asia and ship cargo via European ports.

    Kavelashvili thanked Mirziyoyev for supporting Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the policy of non-recognition of its occupied territories.

    The leaders also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation within international organizations.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mikheil Kavelashvili COP31 Strategic partnership
    Gürcüstan və Özbəkistan prezidentləri nəqliyyat dəhlizlərinin inkişafını müzakirə ediblər
    Президенты Грузии и Узбекистана обсудили развитие транспортных коридоров
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