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    Mukhtar Babayev highlights COP29 energy pledge at COP31 in Antalya

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 23:54
    Mukhtar Babayev highlights COP29 energy pledge at COP31 in Antalya

    Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said discussions on the second day of COP31 in Antalya focused on energy and transport, including the implementation of a key COP29 pledge.

    Report informs that Babayev shared the remarks in a post on X.

    "On Energy and Transport Day, we joined partners to discuss how to deliver on the COP29 Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge and advance cleaner transport," he wrote.

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