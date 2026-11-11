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    Iraq bars plane carrying Iran's football team from landing over US sanctions

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    • 11 November, 2026
    • 01:54
    Iraq bars plane carrying Iran's football team from landing over US sanctions

    Iraq barred a plane carrying Iran's national football team from landing at Basra airport on Tuesday, a decision by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority linked to US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines, two Basra airport officials said, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    The plane returned to Iran and landed at Abadan airport, and the team will now travel overland to Basra, an Iranian consulate official in Basra said.

    The Iranian team was travelling to Iraq to participate in a four-nation tournament in Basra also involving Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine.

    An Iraqi civil aviation official said Iraq made the decision because it could not risk violating US sanctions on Iranian airlines.

    Iraq Sanctions against Iran United States of America (USA)
    İraq İran yığmasının olduğu təyyarənin Bəsrə aeroportuna enməsinə icazə verməyib
    Ирак не разрешил самолету со сборной Ирана приземлиться в аэропорту Басры
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