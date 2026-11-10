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    Georgia seeks closer cooperation to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness

    Region
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 23:20
    Georgia seeks closer cooperation to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness

    Georgia plans to expand international cooperation in transport, energy efficiency, and logistics to help strengthen the Middle Corridor's competitiveness, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

    Report's Georgia bureau informs that Kvrivishvili made the remarks during meetings with UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean and International Transport Forum Secretary-General Young Tae Kim on the sidelines of COP31.

    The discussions highlighted the Anaklia deepwater port, railway modernization, the East–West Highway, and the new Tbilisi airport project as initiatives that would strengthen Georgia's role in regional connectivity and improve the Middle Corridor's competitiveness.

    Deputy Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Genadi Arveladze also attended the meetings.

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