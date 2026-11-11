John Kerry confident US will return to international climate cooperation

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Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has expressed confidence that the United States will return to active participation in international efforts to combat climate change.

Report informs, citing Health Policy Watch, that Kerry made the remarks on November 10 at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Kerry criticized President Donald Trump's administration over its climate policies, pointing to reduced international cooperation, weaker environmental regulations and insufficient support for renewable energy. He said the results of the US congressional midterm elections showed Americans were ready to support clean technology development and renewed international climate partnerships.

"The US elections have convincingly demonstrated that Americans intend to reclaim their future, and we will build and restore our partnerships," the former secretary of state said.

He emphasized that developing clean energy was important both for tackling climate change and for ensuring countries' national security and economic independence.

"Clean energy is not just a climate strategy; it is also a national security strategy, an economic strategy and a way to give countries greater control over their futures," Kerry said.

Meanwhile, the annual Global Carbon Budget report presented at COP31 projects that global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels could fall by 0.4% to 38.2 billion tonnes in 2026.

Factors behind the decline include higher global oil prices and disruptions to energy supplies amid the war with Iran and interruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Researchers estimate that emissions from oil use will fall by 1.9%.

However, scientists warn that emissions reductions driven by geopolitical shocks do not offer a lasting solution to climate change.

Despite the projected decline in fossil fuel emissions, researchers estimate that total CO₂ emissions, including those from land-use changes, will rise from 42.8 billion to 43.3 billion tonnes.