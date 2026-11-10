IEA chief, Azerbaijani energy minister discuss COP29 follow-up

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International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov have discussed how climate talks in Antalya can build on the outcomes of COP29 in Baku and previous UN climate conferences.

Report informs that Birol shared details of the discussion in a post on X.

Describing the exchange as "very good," Birol said the discussions covered building on COP29 outcomes, including the Global Energy Storage & Grids Pledge, as well as the results of earlier COPs.