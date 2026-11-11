Georgia outlines conditions for successful development of Middle Corridor

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Success of Middle Corridor depends on infrastructure investments and simplification of border procedures, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Mariam Kvrivishvili, said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative (GGFCI) in Antalya, Türkiye, Report informs.

According to the minister, Georgia is closely cooperating with regional partners to achieve the set goals.

"The green transition also requires investments and climate financing. In this regard, we welcome the further strengthening of cooperation with international financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector," Kvrivishvili noted.