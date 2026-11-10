Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan and partners discuss Black Sea power cable

    Region
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 23:43
    Türkiye, Azerbaijan and partners discuss Black Sea power cable

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Georgia are discussing the construction of a submarine electricity transmission line across the Black Sea, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

    Report informs, citing Anadolu Agency, that Bayraktar was commenting on the strategic clean energy partnership agreement signed between the governments of the four countries.

    "The document signed today is one such project. We are talking about a large-scale green energy corridor that we plan to establish together with Georgia, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. In addition, we are discussing the construction of an electricity transmission line across the Black Sea with these countries and Romania. We need to ensure the transmission of large volumes of electricity from east to west and from north to south," he said.

    Bayraktar said Türkiye was also holding talks with several other countries on large-scale energy integration projects.

    He emphasized that Ankara aimed to promote these projects internationally and advance concrete initiatives at COP31.

    "By signing this agreement today, we have fulfilled one of our commitments in this direction. These projects demonstrate the concrete steps Türkiye is taking under its energy strategy and electrification targets through 2040, as well as its contribution to global energy transition efforts," he said.

    Bayraktar added that Türkiye's energy transition would require approximately $300 billion in investment.

    "These investments must be made over the next 14–15 years. We therefore need substantial financial support from international financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other institutions. Attracting foreign direct investment to Türkiye is also important.

    "I would like to tell companies planning to invest in Türkiye that it is a very important and growing market. Its population is increasing, urbanization continues, the economy is expanding, and exports are growing," the minister said.

    Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili previously said the energy partnership opened up new opportunities to develop the region's energy sector and increase electricity supplies to European Union countries.

    Mariam Kvrivishvili Alparslan Bayraktar Energy transition Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable
    Azərbaycanla Türkiyə Qara dənizin dibi ilə elektrik ötürücü xəttin çəkilməsini müzakirə edir
    Азербайджан и Турция обсуждают прокладку ЛЭП по дну Черного моря
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    01:55
    Georgia outlines conditions for successful development of Middle Corridor
    Region
    01:54
    Iraq bars plane carrying Iran's football team from landing over US sanctions
    Other countries
    00:28
    Georgian, Uzbek presidents discuss strategic partnership at COP31
    Region
    00:18
    John Kerry confident US will return to international climate cooperation
    Region
    23:54
    Video
    Mukhtar Babayev highlights COP29 energy pledge at COP31 in Antalya
    Foreign policy
    23:43
    Türkiye, Azerbaijan and partners discuss Black Sea power cable
    Region
    23:39
    IEA chief, Azerbaijani energy minister discuss COP29 follow-up
    Energy
    23:33
    Photo
    Astana hosts reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory and Flag Days
    Foreign policy
    23:20
    Georgia seeks closer cooperation to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness
    Region
    All News Feed