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    Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss bilateral ties and cooperation prospects

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 18:54
    Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss bilateral ties and cooperation prospects

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova has met with György Kerekes, director of the Department of Domestic and International Relations at Hungary's Presidential Administration, to discuss bilateral relations.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Hungary shared the information in a post on X.

    The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as prospects for further developing ties across various sectors.

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