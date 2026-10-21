Azerbaijan U-16 team to hold open training ahead of FIFA U-15 event

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Azerbaijan's U-16 national team will hold an open training session at the Hovsan Competition Complex ahead of its participation in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

According to Report, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) announced the session.

Training will begin at 16:30 on October 22, with the first 15 minutes open to media representatives. A briefing with the head coach will take place before the session.

Azerbaijan will play its opening match against Timor-Leste at Crystal Hall at 19:30 on October 24. The team will face Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30 on October 25, with both matches taking place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

Azerbaijan will then face Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26 at the same pitch.

The tournament, expected to feature 189 countries and nearly 1,000 matches, will bring together young footballers from around the world. The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will conclude on October 30.