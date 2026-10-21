Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 20:02
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Ilham Aliyev

    On October 21, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as regional and global issues.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on brotherly relations, would continue to reach new heights.

    The Turkish President once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence and invited him to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Ankara.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the phone call and his congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence.

    In turn, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган позвонил Ильхаму Алиеву
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