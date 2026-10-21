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    Daughter of Azerbaijani missing since 1992 appeals for answers in Brussels

    Diaspora
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 19:56
    Daughter of Azerbaijani missing since 1992 appeals for answers in Brussels

    Sevinc Hajiyeva, whose father went missing in Shusha on May 8, 1992, has joined a rally in Brussels to draw international attention to the fate of missing Azerbaijanis and support families who have waited decades for news of their loved ones.

    She spoke to Report's European bureau during the rally organized by the Garabagh Missing Families Public Union.

    "My father, Ahmad Mammadov, son of Mustafa, went missing in Shusha on May 8, 1992. We have had no news of him since," she said.

    Hajiyeva said every missing person has loved ones waiting for them.

    "While our family has been waiting for my father, his mother, my paternal aunt, my maternal aunts and my mother have passed away. Today, I am here to represent all the children of missing persons who, like me, continue to wait for their fathers," she said.

    Hajiyeva stressed that families have not lost hope of obtaining even the smallest piece of information about their loved ones" fate.

    "Every time the phone rings, we hope to hear at least some news. We are always waiting. We ask you to help make our voices heard around the world, identify burial sites and clarify the fate of the missing," she said.

    Missing persons Azerbaijanis
    Sevinc Hacıyeva: İtkin düşənlərin ailələri hələ də öz yaxınlarını gözləyirlər
    Севиндж Гаджиева: Семьи пропавших без вести продолжают ждать своих близких
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