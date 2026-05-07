Paris public prosecutor opens judicial investigation into Elon Musk and X

Paris' public prosecutor has opened a judicial investigation into Elon Musk's X social media platform, ​a new step in a probe over ‌alleged abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

The latest legal development puts investigating judges ​in charge of the probe and follows tech ​billionaire Musk's failure to appear at an April 20 ⁠summons for questioning.

The public prosecutor is requesting that ​judges place X.AI Holdings Corp, X Corp, and xAI, ​as well as Elon Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, under formal investigation.

This would be achieved by summoning them for ​that purpose, or, if they failed to appear, ​judges could issue a warrant which would be equivalent to ‌putting ⁠them under formal investigation, the statement said.

The investigation, ⁠which has been expanded in past months to include suspected complicity in the ​distribution of child pornography and the ​creation of ⁠sexual deepfakes by Grok, has added to strains in relations between the US and Europe over Big ⁠Tech ​and free speech.