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    Zelenskyy calls Russia's ceasefire rhetoric 'twisted logic'

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 23:07
    Zelenskyy calls Russia's ceasefire rhetoric 'twisted logic'

    Ukraine offered to begin a ceasefire on May 6, but the Kremlin rejected the proposal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a ceasefire proposal from Russia, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    According to Zelenskyy, Moscow is primarily focused on ensuring a ceasefire during the May 9 Victory Day events and may resume active military operations afterward. He also noted that statements about possible strikes after that date are already being made.

    Zelenskyy described the rhetoric coming from Russia's leadership as "twisted logic" and noted that several countries close to Moscow plan to send representatives to the Victory Day events.

    In that context, he stated: "An odd desire at a time like this. We do not recommend it," emphasizing the security risks.

    Earlier, the Russian side declares a ceasefire from 12:00 am Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 pm on May 7 GMT) until May 10 to mark the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine conflict Ceasefire Great Patriotic War
    Zelenski Rusiyanın atəşkəs təklifini "qəribə" adlandırıb
    Зеленский назвал странным объявленное РФ перемирие на 9 мая

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