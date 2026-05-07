Hamilton, Botchorishvili discuss NATO-Georgia cooperation
Region
- 07 May, 2026
- 22:01
NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, and Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, discussed the development of cooperation during a meeting held in Tbilisi, Report informs.
"Honored to host the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, in Tbilisi. We had a constructive discussion on cooperation, regional security, and the importance of continued partnership between Georgia and NATO," Botchorishvili.
Latest News
23:43
Iran urges UN members not to support 'provocative' US draft resolution on HormuzRegion
23:27
Paris public prosecutor opens judicial investigation into Elon Musk and XOther countries
23:20
Photo
Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank discuss expanding cooperationFinance
23:07
Zelenskyy calls Russia's ceasefire rhetoric 'twisted logic'Other countries
22:59
Erdogan: Türkiye supports a two-state solution in PalestineRegion
22:39
Azerbaijan, Ukraine ink memo on transportationForeign policy
22:17
Sarkozy faces fresh Libya compensation claimsOther countries
22:01
Hamilton, Botchorishvili discuss NATO-Georgia cooperationRegion
21:44
Photo