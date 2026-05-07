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    Hamilton, Botchorishvili discuss NATO-Georgia cooperation

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 22:01
    Hamilton, Botchorishvili discuss NATO-Georgia cooperation

    NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, and Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, discussed the development of cooperation during a meeting held in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    "Honored to host the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, in Tbilisi. We had a constructive discussion on cooperation, regional security, and the importance of continued partnership between Georgia and NATO," Botchorishvili.

    Kevin Hamilton Maka Botchorishvili
    Hamilton ilə Boçorişvili NATO və Gürcüstan arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Гамильтон и Бочоришвили обсудили развитие сотрудничества между НАТО и Грузией

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