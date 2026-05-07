Hamilton, Botchorishvili discuss NATO-Georgia cooperation

NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, and Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, discussed the development of cooperation during a meeting held in Tbilisi, Report informs.

"Honored to host the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton, in Tbilisi. We had a constructive discussion on cooperation, regional security, and the importance of continued partnership between Georgia and NATO," Botchorishvili.