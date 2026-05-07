Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Erdogan: Türkiye supports a two-state solution in Palestine

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 22:59
    Erdogan: Türkiye supports a two-state solution in Palestine

    Türkiye is a supporter of the "two-state solution" in Palestine, stated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Report informs.

    "As Türkiye and Algeria, we share a common position on ending the spiral of violence that seriously threatens the peace and security of our region," Erdogan said, adding that the growing rapprochement and cooperation among Islamic countries is a positive development.

    Erdogan expressed his hope that these efforts would contribute to establishing Islamic unity similar to international and regional alliances.

    The "two-state solution" envisions the coexistence of two independent states – Israel and Palestine – in peace and security in the territory located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israel Palestine two-state solution Türkiye Abdelmadjid Tebboune
    Ərdoğan: Fələstində iki dövlətli həllin tərəfdarıyıq
    Эрдоган привержен решению палестинского вопроса на основе принципа двух государств

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