Erdogan: Türkiye supports a two-state solution in Palestine

Türkiye is a supporter of the "two-state solution" in Palestine, stated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Report informs.

"As Türkiye and Algeria, we share a common position on ending the spiral of violence that seriously threatens the peace and security of our region," Erdogan said, adding that the growing rapprochement and cooperation among Islamic countries is a positive development.

Erdogan expressed his hope that these efforts would contribute to establishing Islamic unity similar to international and regional alliances.

The "two-state solution" envisions the coexistence of two independent states – Israel and Palestine – in peace and security in the territory located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.