Gulf states lift restrictions that blocked 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the US military"s use of their bases and airspace imposed after the start of the American operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to US and Saudi officials, removing a hurdle that had tripped up President Donald Trump's effort to move ships through the vital waterway, according to WSJ.

The Trump administration is now looking to restart the operation to guide commercial ships with naval and air support that it had paused after 36 hours this week, US officials said. It isn't clear when that could happen though Pentagon officials gave a timeline of as early as this week.