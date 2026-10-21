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    Azerbaijani missing persons" families meet EU officials in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 23:03
    Azerbaijani missing persons families meet EU officials in Brussels

    Members of the Garabagh Missing Families Public Union were received at the European Union's European External Action Service in Brussels on October 21.

    According to Report, the union's members met with Okke Bouwman, political adviser to the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Marco Cardinali, coordinator for relations with Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the families of missing Azerbaijanis said Armenia had provided no information about their loved ones, including in the post-conflict period.

    The union's chairwoman, Konul Behbudova, said the families held a protest at Place du Luxembourg outside the European Parliament in Brussels on October 20 and adopted a statement.

    She stressed that Armenia bore direct responsibility for the fate of missing Azerbaijanis and was obliged to share information with Azerbaijan about the locations of mass graves. Behbudova described the discovery of 32 mass graves to date in Azerbaijan's liberated territories as a small part of a major humanitarian tragedy.

    Participants also noted that another rally concerning missing Azerbaijanis took place at Schuman Square in Brussels today. The union's members said they would not remain silent until they received news of their loved ones and would continue holding rallies.

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