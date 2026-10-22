Rubio, Ambanis discuss energy and data centers

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed global energy issues and links between energy and digital infrastructure, including data centers, with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant, Reliance Industries said on October 21.

Report informs, citing Reuters, that the talks covered potential partnerships in conventional and new energy, alongside opportunities to work with US companies.

Rubio's two-day visit to Mumbai and Jamnagar included meetings with government and business leaders, including Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

On October 20, Rubio said he wanted Reliance to process additional Venezuelan crude in India and consider oil production in Venezuela.

Reliance operates the world's largest refining complex in Jamnagar. Its two refineries can process about 1.4 million barrels daily, including Venezuela's ultra-heavy crude. The company has become a major buyer of Venezuelan oil as the country's production has grown.