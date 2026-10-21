Leyla Aliyeva tours Eternal City complex, meets Emine Erdoğan in Samarkand
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2026
- 23:36
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As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, familiarized herself with the Eternal City complex in Samarkand on October 21, Report informs.
During the tour, Leyla Aliyeva met and had conversation with Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye, and Dilrabo Mansuri, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, while also taking commemorative photos together with them.
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