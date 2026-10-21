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    Wang Yi pledges support for peace in Middle East and Africa

    Other countries
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 23:29
    Wang Yi pledges support for peace in Middle East and Africa

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing is ready to help resolve military conflicts in the Middle East and Africa and strengthen regional security and stability.

    Report informs, citing China's Foreign Ministry, that Wang made the remarks during a meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, in Beijing on October 21.

    "Hostilities in the Middle East continue to spill over into the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region, with old tensions intensifying and new ones emerging. The security of shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden faces new threats," Wang said.

    He said Beijing was ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Djibouti and other countries, work to ease tensions and take concrete steps to ensure regional peace and stability.

    Wang stressed that China and Djibouti hold similar positions on major international and regional issues. Both countries support multilateralism, respect for the principle of non-interference in states' internal affairs and a stronger role for countries of the Global South.

    The minister also recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security in the Middle East.

    Wang Yi Djibouti Middle East
    Çin Yaxın Şərq və Afrikada gərginliyin azaldılmasına kömək etmək niyyətindədir
    Китай намерен содействовать снижению напряженности на Ближнем Востоке и в Африке
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