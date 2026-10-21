Witkoff describes talks with Putin as constructive

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US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States, Russia and Ukraine will hold trilateral talks at the technical level following discussions he and Jared Kushner held with Russian, Ukrainian and European leaders in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

Report informs, citing Witkoff's post on X, that he described the discussions as constructive and said the meetings sought to advance President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.

Witkoff said he and Kushner met with President Putin in St. Petersburg to build on progress made in Oslo with President Zelenskyy and discuss a peace framework.

He said they also thanked Putin for releasing American citizen Stephen Hubbard so he could return home to his family.

"These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level," Witkoff wrote.

"While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come."