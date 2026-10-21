Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Witkoff describes talks with Putin as constructive

    Other countries
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 22:32
    Witkoff describes talks with Putin as constructive

    US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States, Russia and Ukraine will hold trilateral talks at the technical level following discussions he and Jared Kushner held with Russian, Ukrainian and European leaders in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

    Report informs, citing Witkoff's post on X, that he described the discussions as constructive and said the meetings sought to advance President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.

    Witkoff said he and Kushner met with President Putin in St. Petersburg to build on progress made in Oslo with President Zelenskyy and discuss a peace framework.

    He said they also thanked Putin for releasing American citizen Stephen Hubbard so he could return home to his family.

    "These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level," Witkoff wrote.

    "While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come."

    Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Steve Witkoff
    Stiv Uitkoff Rusiya Prezidenti ilə danışıqları konstruktiv adlandırıb
    Стив Уиткофф назвал конструктивными переговоры с Путиным
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:03
    Photo
    Azerbaijani missing persons" families meet EU officials in Brussels
    Foreign policy
    22:48
    Why preserving public trust matters in Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations?
    Analytics
    22:32
    Witkoff describes talks with Putin as constructive
    Other countries
    22:14
    Leadership and political responsibility in Baku–Ankara relations -Analysis
    Analytics
    21:56
    Azerbaijani MP says delays to peace treaty threaten regional stability
    Foreign policy
    21:50
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Foreign policy
    21:47
    Azerbaijan"s furniture imports fall 22.2% in January–September
    Business
    21:45
    Italy, Azerbaijan discuss stronger economic and industrial ties
    Business
    21:36
    Swiss ambassador: UN remains vital as its founding principles face tests
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed