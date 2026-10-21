Why preserving public trust matters in Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations?

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A defining feature of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is the broad public support they enjoy. The sense of brotherhood is reflected not only in political statements, but also in people's attitudes towards one another, their responses to events of shared importance and their mutual expectations.

For this reason, the impact of accusations directed at Azerbaijan in Türkiye's political and information space extends beyond diplomacy. Such statements affect public trust and conflict with the expectations that come with a close relationship.

The New Azerbaijan Party's statement highlighting public indignation over insults directed at Azerbaijan was a political expression of this sensitivity.

Closeness requires mutual sensitivity

For Azerbaijani society, the relationship with Türkiye carries particular moral significance. Accusations coming from a fraternal country are therefore received differently from criticism originating elsewhere.

It is not simply a difference of opinion that causes concern. Interference in Azerbaijan's domestic decisions and insulting remarks about the country create a deeper sense of hurt.

Understanding this distinction is essential to preserving public trust. Debate over state policy should not become rhetoric directed against the other side's dignity and independence.

The importance of a timely political response

Recent events also underline the importance of an early political response. A delay in clearly addressing statements by public officials increases the risk that their remarks will be understood as reflecting a broader political position.

Against this background, it is understandable that people in Azerbaijan should ask: "Why was a clear public position not expressed earlier?" At its core, this question concerns the political conduct through which mutual respect is upheld.

Requiring responsible conduct from officials and resolving misunderstandings through direct dialogue can help preserve public trust.

Support for Azerbaijan from Türkiye

Alongside certain statements directed at Azerbaijan in Türkiye, political and public voices rejecting those approaches have also emerged. These responses show why it would be wrong to present the debate as an expression of Turkish society's attitude towards Azerbaijan as a whole.

Calls to respect Azerbaijan's domestic affairs, preserve trust between the two states and exercise responsibility in political statements have been expressed both by prominent politicians and in social media posts.

The significance of Binali Yıldırım's position

One of the notable contributions to these discussions has been the position of Binali Yıldırım, former prime minister of Türkiye and chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, rejecting interference in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs.

This approach reflects a fundamental condition of fraternal relations: closeness requires recognition of the other side's right to make independent decisions.

The significance of Yıldırım's position also stems from his political experience. When a politician who understands the impact of words on interstate relations emphasises mutual respect at a sensitive moment, it helps reduce tensions.

Devlet Bahçeli's appeal

Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahçeli has also opposed approaches that damage the fraternal relationship between the two countries. His statement emphasised the need to develop cooperation on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty and independence of Turkic states.

This position provides an important political reference point. Deeper cooperation across the Turkic world should rest on recognition of each state's independent will. Shared identity and historical ties reinforce this principle rather than replace it.

Bahçeli's approach shows that efforts to preserve the relationship must explicitly address respect for sovereignty.

An alternative approach on social media

Posts supporting Azerbaijan's secular state model and criticising attempts to interfere in its domestic decisions have also appeared in Türkiye's social media space.

Users objected to unfounded statements directed at Azerbaijan and defended our country's right to determine its own path of development. Other posts expressed support for Azerbaijan's national identity and secular institutions.

These examples are insufficient to establish the views of Turkish society as a whole. They do, however, show that those targeting Azerbaijan cannot speak on behalf of the entire society either.

These positions contribute to preserving public trust between the two peoples. Strengthening this kind of responsible approach matters for the future of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations.

From positive political contact to lasting trust

The mutual confidence in the development of relations expressed during the telephone conversation between Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is an important step. This contact also creates an opportunity for a more responsible approach in public discourse.

Overcoming public hurt, however, takes time and consistent action. Addressing what has happened, preventing similar statements from recurring and taking the other side's sensitivities into account are essential parts of that process.

At the same time, the conduct of individuals should not lead to negative conclusions about Turkish society as a whole. The presence of voices in Türkiye defending respect for Azerbaijan and rejecting interference in its domestic affairs is significant in this regard.

The lasting strength of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations lies in the way political cooperation and public trust reinforce each other. Preserving that trust should be a shared responsibility for all political representatives.