Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss trade missions and investment opportunities
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2026
- 00:04
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Portugal Ilgar Mukhtarov has met with Portugal's Secretary of State for Economy João Rui Ferreira to discuss upcoming trade mission visits and bilateral investment opportunities.
Report informs, citing Mukhtarov's post on X, that the two sides reaffirmed the need to deepen trade and economic ties.
The ambassador also thanked Ferreira for his warm welcome.
Azərbaycanla Portuqaliya investisiya imkanlarını müzakirə edib
Азербайджан и Португалия обсудили инвестиционные возможности
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