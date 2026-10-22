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    Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss trade missions and investment opportunities

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 00:04
    Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss trade missions and investment opportunities

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Portugal Ilgar Mukhtarov has met with Portugal's Secretary of State for Economy João Rui Ferreira to discuss upcoming trade mission visits and bilateral investment opportunities.

    Report informs, citing Mukhtarov's post on X, that the two sides reaffirmed the need to deepen trade and economic ties.

    The ambassador also thanked Ferreira for his warm welcome.

    Ilgar Mukhtarov Azerbaijan-Portugal relations
    Azərbaycanla Portuqaliya investisiya imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Португалия обсудили инвестиционные возможности
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