Rashad Nabiyev, Anacláudia Rossbach discuss WUF13 preparations

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach discussed preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

"Valuable discussions with Minister Rashad Nabiyev of Azerbaijan on sustainable urban mobility, climate-resilient infrastructure & the transformative potential of WUF13 in Baku. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for people-centred cities," Rossbach wrote on X.

WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22.

The forum is being held within the framework of Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at international exchange of experience in the fields of sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.