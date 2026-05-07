Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rashad Nabiyev, Anacláudia Rossbach discuss WUF13 preparations

    Infrastructure
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 21:25
    Rashad Nabiyev, Anacláudia Rossbach discuss WUF13 preparations

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach discussed preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

    "Valuable discussions with Minister Rashad Nabiyev of Azerbaijan on sustainable urban mobility, climate-resilient infrastructure & the transformative potential of WUF13 in Baku. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for people-centred cities," Rossbach wrote on X.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22.

    The forum is being held within the framework of Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at international exchange of experience in the fields of sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    Anaclaudia Rossbach Rashad Nabiyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat)
    Rəşad Nəbiyev və Anaklaudiya Rossbax WUF13-ə hazırlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Набиев и Россбах обсудили подготовку к WUF13

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