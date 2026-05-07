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    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

    Foreign policy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 20:50
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

    The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) has been granted observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Report informs.

    According to the Milli Majlis, a ceremony was held in this regard within the framework of the 1st Summit of the speakers of member and partner parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean held on May 7.

    Speaking at the summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude for the decision to grant observer status to the Milli Majlis.

    She said that participation in the assembly creates new, broad opportunities for further strengthening and developing relations with member parliaments.

    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

    Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
    Photo
    Milli Məclisə Aralıq Dənizi Parlament Assambleyasında müşahidəçi statusu verilib
    Photo
    Милли Меджлис получил статус наблюдателя в ПА Средиземноморья

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