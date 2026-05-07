Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
Foreign policy
- 07 May, 2026
- 20:50
The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) has been granted observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Report informs.
According to the Milli Majlis, a ceremony was held in this regard within the framework of the 1st Summit of the speakers of member and partner parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean held on May 7.
Speaking at the summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude for the decision to grant observer status to the Milli Majlis.
She said that participation in the assembly creates new, broad opportunities for further strengthening and developing relations with member parliaments.
Latest News
21:44
Photo
Event held to mark Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birthdayDomestic policy
21:25
Rashad Nabiyev, Anacláudia Rossbach discuss WUF13 preparationsInfrastructure
21:14
Photo
Bulgaria's election winner Rumen Radev receives mandate to form governmentOther countries
20:50
Photo
Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the MediterraneanForeign policy
20:32
Russia declares ceasefire from midnight May 8 until May 10Region
20:21
Photo
Azerbaijan discusses AI use in agriculture with ADBAIC
20:01
Photo
MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PAForeign policy
19:46
Ukrainian forces strike Russian missile ship and depotsOther countries
19:34