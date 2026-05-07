Milli Majlis granted observer status at Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) has been granted observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Report informs.

According to the Milli Majlis, a ceremony was held in this regard within the framework of the 1st Summit of the speakers of member and partner parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean held on May 7.

Speaking at the summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude for the decision to grant observer status to the Milli Majlis.

She said that participation in the assembly creates new, broad opportunities for further strengthening and developing relations with member parliaments.