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    MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PA

    Foreign policy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 20:01
    MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PA

    A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PA) within the framework of the working visit of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro, Report informs.

    According to the Milli Majlis, the Memorandum was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chair of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, and Giulio Centemero, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

    It was noted that this document will serve to establish broader cooperation ties between the parties.

    Sahiba Gafarova Milli Majlis Non-Aligned Movement
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    QH Parlament Şəbəkəsi ilə Aralıq Dənizi PA arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
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