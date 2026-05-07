Azerbaijan discusses AI use in agriculture with ADB

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to a statement, a meeting was held between representatives of the ministry and ADB within the framework of the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum. Deputy Minister Ilhama Gadimova noted that Azerbaijan is taking significant steps in digital transformation in agriculture, application of artificial intelligence, development of farmer-oriented services, and climate-resilient agriculture, and cooperation with international partners is of particular importance in this process.

ADB representative Jiangfeng Zhang stated that cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of the priority areas for ADB. He emphasized their interest in expanding joint activities in the areas of sustainable development in agriculture, efficient management of water resources, and application of innovation and technologies.

During the meeting, a broad exchange of views was held regarding the application of digitalization and artificial intelligence solutions in agriculture, creation of data-based support mechanisms for farmers, modernization of irrigation systems, efficient management of water resources, development of agricultural insurance and financial instruments, as well as promotion of climate change-resilient agricultural models. Additionally, the implementation of innovative pilot projects in regions, the application of smart village and smart farmer approaches, and opportunities for studying and applying the experiences of advanced Asian countries in the livestock and agricultural production sectors were also discussed. The parties expressed their interest in expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.