An event titled "A Life Lived for the People" dedicated to the 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Baku Congress Center, organized by the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs.

State officials, members of parliament, cultural and art figures, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and trade union members participated in the event.

The event began with the playing of the State Anthem, and the memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland was honored with a minute of silence.

Then, a film reflecting the life path of the Great Leader and his unparalleled services for the development of modern Azerbaijan was screened.

At the event, it was emphasized that Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern Azerbaijan, who led the Azerbaijani people through severe trials and saved the country from a deep socio-political and economic crisis, laid the solid foundation for the country's sustainable development and progress, and that this political course is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

At the event, the significant contributions of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijan's socio-economic development and the preservation and promotion of national-spiritual values were particularly noted, and the importance of the multifaceted activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in studying and conveying the rich legacy of the National Leader to the broad public was discussed.

The event continued with a concert program consisting of music and poetry pieces that the Great Leader admired.