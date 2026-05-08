Report News Agency becomes media partner of WUF13

Media partners have been announced for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, Report informs.

The media partners, in addition to extensive coverage of the event at the global, regional, and national levels, will communicate the WUF13 discussions and key outcomes, including the anticipated "Baku Call to Action," to a wider audience.

Updates and materials prepared by the media partners will contribute to raising awareness of sustainable urban development priorities such as decent and affordable housing, the transformation of informal settlements and slums, and the provision of land and basic services.

International media partners for the WUF13 event include Euronews, ArchDaily, Century of Cities, and Xinhua News Agency.

Local media partners include Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV), the Public Broadcasting Company (İIctimai TV), AnewZ TV channel, Caspian International Broadcasting Company (CBC TV), Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Report News Agency, Trend News Agency, Azeri-Press Agency (APA), ASAN Radio, and Planet FM.

WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

The theme of this year's event, "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities," while highlighting the need to address the global housing crisis, will highlight the important role of housing as a key driver of inclusive, sustainable, and long-term urban development.

By bringing together national governments, cities, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society, WUF13 will contribute to advancing solutions to address the global housing crisis and accelerating the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).