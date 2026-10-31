Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev's official social media accounts: A reminder to readers

    Domestic policy
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 17:54
    President Ilham Aliyev's official social media accounts: A reminder to readers

    Videos featuring President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are shared across social media.

    When viewing such content, readers should pay attention to the account publishing it and check the original source.

    Modern technology allows anyone to create a social media account, upload footage, edit a video and replace its audio track. Artificial intelligence can also imitate a person's voice and make it appear that they said something they never said. The President's appearance in a video therefore does not, by itself, establish the authenticity of the content or the official status of the account sharing it.

    We would like to emphasise that President Ilham Aliyev does not have an official TikTok account.

    Report draws readers' attention to President Ilham Aliyev's official social media accounts:

    - X (Twitter): "twitter.com/azpresident" (https://twitter.com/azpresident)

    - Instagram: "instagram.com/presidentaz" (https://www.instagram.com/presidentaz/)

    - Facebook: "facebook.com/PresidentIlhamAliyev" (https://www.facebook.com/PresidentIlhamAliyev)

    - YouTube: "https://www.youtube.com/@presidentaz"

    Links to all these accounts are provided on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan, "president.az" (https://president.az/).

    A page using the President's name or sharing his photographs and videos is not necessarily an official account. Its name and follower count do not establish the reliability of its content.

    We encourage readers to follow president.az and the official social media accounts linked from that website for information about President Ilham Aliyev's activities. Before sharing material published by other accounts, please verify it against official sources.

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