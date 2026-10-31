Sustainable energy supply vital for startup ecosystem formation, official says

The formation of a startup ecosystem is impossible without a sustainable energy supply, Javid Abdullayev, Chairman of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, said at Demo Day, the final event of the global innovation program "Startup School 4: Five Continents – 500 Startups," organized by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

"We are witnessing how, as a result of changes in this ecosystem, the requirements for energy systems and their qualitative characteristics are changing. The creation of large data centers in Azerbaijan, institutional changes related to digital development, and decisions made by the government bring the issue of sustainable energy supply to the forefront," he noted.

According to him, one of the conditions for ensuring this sustainability is the use of renewable energy sources. At the same time, their application should be carefully planned, taking into account the needs of the country's economy.

"It is no coincidence that the capacity of data centers is measured in megawatts. This shows how directly their operation depends on energy supply," he emphasized.