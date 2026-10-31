Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach World Championship semifinals in Astana

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Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have reached the semifinals of the World Championship taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Report informs.

In the quarterfinals, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) defeated Japan's Yamato Ogawa with a clear advantage of 12:2.

At the same stage, Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) defeated Turkish wrestler Okan Tahtaci with a score of 9:3.

Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) lost to American world champion Trent Hidlay 1:5 in the quarterfinals.

In the 1/8 finals, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) lost to Kazakhstan's Nurkozha Kaipanov with a score of 0:4.