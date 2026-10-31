Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach World Championship semifinals in Astana

    Individual sports
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 15:12
    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach World Championship semifinals in Astana

    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have reached the semifinals of the World Championship taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    In the quarterfinals, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) defeated Japan's Yamato Ogawa with a clear advantage of 12:2.

    At the same stage, Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) defeated Turkish wrestler Okan Tahtaci with a score of 9:3.

    Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) lost to American world champion Trent Hidlay 1:5 in the quarterfinals.

    In the 1/8 finals, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) lost to Kazakhstan's Nurkozha Kaipanov with a score of 0:4.

    World Wrestling Championships
    Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın iki sərbəst güləşçisi yarımfinala vəsiqə qazanıb - Yenilənib
    Чемпионат мира: Два азербайджанских борца вольного стиля вышли в полуфинал - Обновлено
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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