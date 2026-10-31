Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to ensure security in Black Sea

    Region
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 20:20
    Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to ensure security in Black Sea

    Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure security in the Black Sea, as well as maintain contacts with Russia on the issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is visiting Ankara, according to Report.

    "Clearly, attacks on civilian vessels and actions that could heighten tensions in the Black Sea will benefit no one," he stressed.

    Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Volodymyr Zelenskyy Black Sea
    Video
    Türkiyə Qara dənizdə təhlükəsizlik üçün səylərini davam etdirir
    Video
    Эрдоган: Турция продолжит усилия по обеспечению безопасности в Черном море
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:26
    Kondratiuk: War has claimed lives of 768 Ukrainian children
    Other countries
    20:17
    Kyrgyz ambassador hails growing ties with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    20:07
    Photo
    Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships
    Individual sports
    19:47
    Iran's supreme leader grants government powers for US talks
    Other countries
    19:20
    Russia to tighten migration penalties from November 3
    Region
    19:07
    South Korean president's personal data leaked
    Other countries
    18:42
    Chinese FM pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict
    Other countries
    18:17
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, CSCEC International discuss joint industrial park
    Industry
    18:06
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed