Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to ensure security in Black Sea

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Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure security in the Black Sea, as well as maintain contacts with Russia on the issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is visiting Ankara, according to Report.

"Clearly, attacks on civilian vessels and actions that could heighten tensions in the Black Sea will benefit no one," he stressed.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.