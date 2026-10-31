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    Azerbaijani judoka wins silver at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

    Individual sports
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 21:17
    Azerbaijani judoka wins silver at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

    Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (over 100 kg) has won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

    Accoeding to Report, he lost to Georgia's Irakli Demetrashvili in the final on the last day of the competition.

    Another Azerbaijani judoka, Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov, competing in the same weight category, lost to Georgia's Saba Inaneishvili in the round of 16.

    In the women's competition, Madina Kaysinova (over 78 kg) defeated Uzbekistan's Iriskhon Kurbanbaeva in the round of 16 but lost to Croatia's Helena Vukovic in the quarterfinals.

    In the repechage round, Kaysinova defeated Portugal's Rochele Nunes but subsequently lost to Italy's Erika Simeonetti in the bronze medal contest.

    It should be noted that Azerbaijani judokas had previously won four medals at the tournament, which began on October 29. Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) claimed gold, while Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won bronze.

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