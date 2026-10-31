Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process discussed in Bahrain

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Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed ways to further strengthen peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi.

According to Report, Mirzoyan shared details of the meeting, held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, on social media platform X.

The Armenian foreign minister said the sides discussed strengthening institutional cooperation and expanding economic ties.

They also exchanged views on the development of regional transport infrastructure, the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, further institutional consolidation of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the situation in the Middle East.