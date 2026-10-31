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    Azerbaijan expanding use of AI for research, workforce development

    ICT
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan expanding use of AI for research, workforce development

    Azerbaijan is consistently taking measures to expand the application of artificial intelligence to develop scientific research and strengthen the capacity of qualified personnel.

    Deputy Minister of Economy Azer Bayramov made the remark at Demo Day, the final event of the global innovation program "Startup School 4: Five Continents – 500 Startups," organized by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

    According to him, one of Azerbaijan's advantages is its young workforce, which is open to new technologies.

    "The Center for Leadership and Innovation, which recently opened in Baku in cooperation with the prestigious Spanish IE University, will contribute to the development of the country's innovation ecosystem, the introduction of international experience and advanced knowledge, as well as the training of future leaders and specialists with innovative thinking. As part of a national program aimed at ensuring continuous learning, citizens are provided with free courses in programming, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Skills Accelerator, implemented jointly with the World Economic Forum, brings together the state, business, and educational institutions to form skills that meet the future needs of the labor market," Bayramov said.

    The deputy minister noted that for startups, Azerbaijan represents not only a domestic market but also a platform for entering broader regional markets.

    "Our country, located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, is turning into a transport and digital hub connecting the markets of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and the Gulf countries. A stable macroeconomic situation, investment stimulation measures, a sovereign credit rating, consistent reforms, new tax incentives, and a state innovation strategy create predictable conditions for investors. It is no coincidence that startups, investors, and mentors from different continents have gathered here today. Azerbaijan is moving towards an economy based on knowledge, technology, and innovation, and startups will contribute to strengthening our new economy. The partnership of the state, business, and experts should play a crucial role in this process," he emphasized.

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