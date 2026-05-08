AZPROMO: There is need to increase Azerbaijani exports to Belarus

There is a need to increase exports from Azerbaijan to Belarus, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) seminar "Open Dialogue with Business" in Baku, Report informs.

"Since last year, the number of Azerbaijani companies registered on the commodity exchange has increased. However, unfortunately, we are not seeing an increase in Azerbaijani exports to Belarus through the BUCE platform – positive dynamics are observed only in imports to Azerbaijan. Therefore, I would like to encourage our companies to work more actively in the export sector," Hajili stated.