Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AZPROMO: There is need to increase Azerbaijani exports to Belarus

    Business
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 12:46
    AZPROMO: There is need to increase Azerbaijani exports to Belarus

    There is a need to increase exports from Azerbaijan to Belarus, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) seminar "Open Dialogue with Business" in Baku, Report informs.

    "Since last year, the number of Azerbaijani companies registered on the commodity exchange has increased. However, unfortunately, we are not seeing an increase in Azerbaijani exports to Belarus through the BUCE platform – positive dynamics are observed only in imports to Azerbaijan. Therefore, I would like to encourage our companies to work more actively in the export sector," Hajili stated.

    Tural Hajili Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange
    AZPROMO: Azərbaycandan Belarusa ixracın artırılmasına ehtiyac var
    AZPROMO: В наращивании экспорта из Азербайджана в Беларусь есть необходимость

    Latest News

    14:07

    Baku demands explanation from Moscow over provocation aired on Channel One

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Azercosmos joins international DIFI Consortium

    ICT
    13:52

    President Ilham Aliyev: Ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:51

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    13:47

    Turkish commander visits Azerbaijan stand at SAHA 2026 exhibition

    Military
    13:42

    Zaur Fatizada: Azerbaijan brought its legislation 95.5% closer to FATF standards

    Finance
    13:41

    Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange intends to purchase Azerbaijani cotton

    Business
    13:38

    Zaur Gurbanov: Many Azerbaijani companies lack risk management system

    Business
    13:31

    Belarus views Azerbaijan as transit partner for Iranian metal products

    Business
    All News Feed