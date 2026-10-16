Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov claims three medals at European U-23 Championships in Albania

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Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov has won three medals at the European U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania, the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF) told Report.

Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Ismayilov finished third in the snatch with a lift of 139 kg. He also won bronze in the clean and jerk with 175 kg.

With a combined total of 314 kg across the two events, Gasim Ismayilov claimed bronze in the overall standings at the European Championships.