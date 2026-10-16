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    Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov claims three medals at European U-23 Championships in Albania

    Individual sports
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 22:53
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov claims three medals at European U-23 Championships in Albania

    Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov has won three medals at the European U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania, the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF) told Report.

    Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Ismayilov finished third in the snatch with a lift of 139 kg. He also won bronze in the clean and jerk with 175 kg.

    With a combined total of 314 kg across the two events, Gasim Ismayilov claimed bronze in the overall standings at the European Championships.

    Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation European Championships
    Azərbaycan ağırlıqqaldıranı Qasım İsmayılov Avropa birinciliyində 3 medal qazanıb
    Азербайджанский тяжелоатлет Гасым Исмаилов завоевал три медали на ЧЕ в Албании
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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