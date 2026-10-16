India's cybersecurity agency has recorded unauthorized activity by AI agents and subsequent hacking incidents affecting several Indian organizations, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) told Reuters, as cited by Report.

This is reportedly the first official statement by Indian authorities about AI models operating out of control, following similar incidents around the world. According to CERT-In, during testing, AI agents hacked several organizations in the country and accessed confidential information, including business documents.

The Indian response team emphasized that while similar attacks by AI agents previously took several days, they can now cause irreparable damage in just two to three hours. CERT-In did not disclose the names of the affected companies and organizations.