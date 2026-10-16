Events calling on Armenia to address mine problem held in six European countries

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The Azerbaijani public association Gilavar Photo Club held another exhibition as part of the international campaign "A World Without Mines" in Salzburg, Austria, on October 15.

According to Report, the exhibition was held in partnership with the Azerbaijani House in Austria in front of Salzburg Central Station.

The photo exhibition drew attention to the mine problem created by Armenia not only as a consequence of the former conflict, but also as a major humanitarian obstacle hindering normal life in society, social recovery and the building of a peaceful future in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

Twenty-two documentary photographs on display demonstrated that mines do not simply pose a danger but destroy people's lives.

The exhibition emphasized that Armenia's failure to provide accurate maps of mined territories had led to the deaths of around 500 people in the post-conflict period.

The exhibition, organized in Salzburg's central square, serves as a reminder of the importance of the right to live in a peaceful environment and promotes the inclusion of the principle of "A World Without Mines" as the 18th United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

Similar photo exhibitions were held in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 5; Brno, Czechia, on October 7; Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 9; Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 11; and Zagreb, Croatia, on October 13.

Gilavar Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the grant competition "Initiatives on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Issues," announced by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan jointly with the Karabakh Revival Fund, in partnership with ANAMA.