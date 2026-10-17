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Today marks Fuzuli City Day and the sixth anniversary of the city's liberation from Armenian occupation.

Report recalls that on October 17, 2020, Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced in an address to the nation the liberation of Fuzuli city and seven villages in the district: Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli and Dedeli.

The Fuzuli operation was one of the major operations on the southeastern front during the Second Karabakh War. In addition, breaking through several defensive lines along the former line of contact in Fuzuli opened up significant opportunities for the Azerbaijani Army to advance on the southern front.

Fuzuli, one of Azerbaijan's major settlements, was founded in 1827. In 1930, a district named Garyagin was established in Garabulag, comprising villages such as Gozluchay, Kondalanchay and Arazboyu, as well as other settlements on both sides of the main Fuzuli–Aghdam road.

In 1959, the district was renamed Fuzuli in honour of the 400th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

The district covered an area of 1,386 square kilometres and had a population of 134,333. It comprised one city and 78 villages.

On August 23, 1993, Armenian armed forces occupied Fuzuli city and 58 villages in the district.

Fuzuli district is rich in historical and religious monuments, including numerous mausoleums.

Like other Azerbaijani settlements, Fuzuli district suffered widespread vandalism during the period of Armenian occupation. Houses and historical monuments in the district were completely destroyed, and trees were cut down.

Under a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, October 17 is celebrated annually as Fuzuli City Day.