NYT: White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was fired less than a week after taking up the position, acording to the New York Times, cited by Report.

Zacharia held just one briefing, which lasted about 15 minutes. Following the appearance, which drew sharp criticism from journalists, questions immediately arose about her suitability for the role.

The newspaper noted that the press secretary listed Donald Trump's achievements, read from prepared notes and answered only three questions. Media outlets also pointed to her stiffness and lack of eye contact.

Earlier, President Trump told reporters that he had urged Zacharia to "reconsider" her decision to take the job. According to Trump, he also asked her: "Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this."

MS NOW previously reported, citing a US administration official, that the White House was dissatisfied with the new press secretary's first briefing and had raised the possibility of her being fired soon.