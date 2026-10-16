Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    NYT: White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 22:29
    NYT: White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

    White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was fired less than a week after taking up the position, acording to the New York Times, cited by Report.

    Zacharia held just one briefing, which lasted about 15 minutes. Following the appearance, which drew sharp criticism from journalists, questions immediately arose about her suitability for the role.

    The newspaper noted that the press secretary listed Donald Trump's achievements, read from prepared notes and answered only three questions. Media outlets also pointed to her stiffness and lack of eye contact.

    Earlier, President Trump told reporters that he had urged Zacharia to "reconsider" her decision to take the job. According to Trump, he also asked her: "Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this."

    MS NOW previously reported, citing a US administration official, that the White House was dissatisfied with the new press secretary's first briefing and had raised the possibility of her being fired soon.

    White House Donald Trump United States of America Press secretary
    NYT: Пресс-секретаря Белого дома уволили после пяти дней работы
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:01
    Six years pass since another deadly missile attack on Ganja by Armenia
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Today marks sixth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation from occupation
    Domestic policy
    23:41
    Photo
    Events calling on Armenia to address mine problem held in six European countries
    Foreign policy
    23:13
    AI agents hack systems of several companies in India
    ICT
    22:53
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov claims three medals at European U-23 Championships in Albania
    Individual sports
    22:29
    NYT: White House press secretary fired after five days on the job
    Other countries
    22:22
    European Commission to propose additional funding for Ukraine in 2027
    Other countries
    22:12
    Trump denies involvement in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine
    Other countries
    21:45
    Uzbekistan plans to build two more nuclear power plants
    Energy
    All News Feed