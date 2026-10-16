Trump denies involvement in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said Washington was not involved in slowing down Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite internet service.

According to Report, the US leader made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Well, I don"t know who it could have been, because it wasn't me. And I don"t think it was Elon [Musk]. As far as I understand, everything remains the same as it was before," he said.

The day before, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Starlink services for the Ukrainian military had been restricted on the White House"s instructions. The restrictions disrupted communications between Ukrainian units and their headquarters and reduced internet speeds, complicating military operations.

Elon Musk previously wrote on X that restrictions on Starshield are determined by the US military or the president, as the system belongs to the US government.