Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Trump denies involvement in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 22:12
    Trump denies involvement in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine

    US President Donald Trump has said Washington was not involved in slowing down Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite internet service.

    According to Report, the US leader made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

    "Well, I don"t know who it could have been, because it wasn't me. And I don"t think it was Elon [Musk]. As far as I understand, everything remains the same as it was before," he said.

    The day before, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Starlink services for the Ukrainian military had been restricted on the White House"s instructions. The restrictions disrupted communications between Ukrainian units and their headquarters and reduced internet speeds, complicating military operations.

    Elon Musk previously wrote on X that restrictions on Starshield are determined by the US military or the president, as the system belongs to the US government.

    Donald Trump Starlink
    Tramp Ukraynada "Starlink"in zəifləməsində iştirakını inkar edib
    Трамп заявил, что не причастен к замедлению Starlink в Украине
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:01
    Six years pass since another deadly missile attack on Ganja by Armenia
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Today marks sixth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation from occupation
    Domestic policy
    23:41
    Photo
    Events calling on Armenia to address mine problem held in six European countries
    Foreign policy
    23:13
    AI agents hack systems of several companies in India
    ICT
    22:53
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov claims three medals at European U-23 Championships in Albania
    Individual sports
    22:29
    NYT: White House press secretary fired after five days on the job
    Other countries
    22:22
    European Commission to propose additional funding for Ukraine in 2027
    Other countries
    22:12
    Trump denies involvement in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine
    Other countries
    21:45
    Uzbekistan plans to build two more nuclear power plants
    Energy
    All News Feed