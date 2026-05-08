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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ambassador: Belarus intends to actively participate in various events in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 13:05
    Ambassador: Belarus intends to actively participate in various events in Baku

    Belarus intends to expand its presence at various events in Baku, Dmitry Pinevich, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report.

    "We were quite well represented at the Caspian Agro Week exhibition, and I think we will participate in the exhibition dedicated to the oil refining industry," he said.

    The diplomat also emphasized that Belarus will participate in the Medinex Exhibition.

    "For now, we are represented by these blocks, but next year, when the Intergovernmental Commission meets in Baku, a major business forum will be held as part of it," the diplomat noted.

    Dmitry Pinevich Medinex Exhibition Caspian Agro Week
    Səfir: Belarus Bakıda müxtəlif tədbirlərdə fəal şəkildə iştirak etmək niyyətindədir
    Посол: Беларусь намерена активно участвовать в различных мероприятиях в Баку

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