Ambassador: Belarus intends to actively participate in various events in Baku

Belarus intends to expand its presence at various events in Baku, Dmitry Pinevich, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report.

"We were quite well represented at the Caspian Agro Week exhibition, and I think we will participate in the exhibition dedicated to the oil refining industry," he said.

The diplomat also emphasized that Belarus will participate in the Medinex Exhibition.

"For now, we are represented by these blocks, but next year, when the Intergovernmental Commission meets in Baku, a major business forum will be held as part of it," the diplomat noted.